IN PICTURES: Readers share their crafty creations

We are launching a brand new craft section in next week’s paper and we have been inundated with photos of our readers fantastic creations.

Here is a selection of some of our favourites but there will be plenty more to come so keep an eye out. And if you would like to share photos of your creations email them, together with your details to julieann.spence@jpimedia.co.uk.

By Sara Lynn Fox Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

By Samantha Craig Groves Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

By Samantha Craig Groves Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

by Nikita Maguire Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more