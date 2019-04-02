In Pictures: Firefighters tackle a major blaze in Coleraine
The incident is understood to be centred on an unoccupied property in the Queens Park area of the town
Pictures: McAuley Multimedia
Firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart and a Aerial apppliance from Londonderry bring a blaze under control at Queens Park Area of Coleraine on Monday evening.
PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart and a Aerial apppliance from Londonderry bring a blaze under control at Queens Park Area of Coleraine on Monday evening.
PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart and a Aerial apppliance from Londonderry bring a blaze under control at Queens Park Area of Coleraine on Monday evening.
PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart and a Aerial apppliance from Londonderry bring a blaze under control at Queens Park Area of Coleraine on Monday evening.
PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
View more