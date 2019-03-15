IN PICTURES: Crafters showcase at Flowerfield

Local designers and makers have enjoyed a ‘Crafters Showcase’ at Flowerfield Arts Centre recently.

With 30 crafters on display, the audience of retailers and tourism trade had the opportunity to meet directly with the makers and learn more about their crafts.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured at the 'Crafters Showcase' at Flowerfield Arts Centre with representatives from AMC Ceramics, Bags and Bunting, City and Shore and Hannah's Artisan Craft shop. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured at the 'Crafters Showcase' at Flowerfield Arts Centre pictured with Atlantic Design Studio and Eoin Mc Connell Photography. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Pictured at the 'Crafters Showcase' at Flowerfield Arts Centre are Shauna Mc Fall from Naturally North Coast and Glens and AMC Ceramics. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured at the 'Crafters Showcase' at Flowerfield Arts Centre with Irish Line Art, Walsh Irish Knitwear and Fiona Shannon Ceramics. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

View more