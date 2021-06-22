IN PICTURES: Armed Forces Day event

Elected members, including the Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes, attended the Covid-compliant event at the Diamond alongside the Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Mrs Alison Millar and representatives from the Royal British Legion.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor commented: “I was pleased to have this opportunity to remember the service and courage of our Armed Forces, along with their families, veterans and cadets at the beginning of Armed Forces Week.

“The Armed Forces Day flag is now flying at Coleraine Town Hall as an important gesture of respect for all those who serve or have done so in the past. I would like to give a special mention to all those within Causeway Coast and Glens who have lived a life of service as we remember the borough’s proud connections with the Armed Forces.

“Today’s event allowed us to give thanks for their dedication and commitment including their contribution during the pandemic where they played an important supporting role alongside our healthcare professionals.”

Find out more about Armed Forces Day by going to https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/

1. Pictured in Coleraine for the Armed Forces Day commemoration held on Monday, June 21 Buy photo

2. Elected members pictured at the Armed Forces Day event Buy photo

3. The Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Mrs Alison Millar, pictured in Coleraine for the Armed Forces Day event Buy photo

4. The Armed Forces Day flag flying at Coleraine Town Hall Buy photo