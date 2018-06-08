IN FULL: Northern Ireland recipients of Queen’s Birthday Honours revealed

More than 90 people from Northern Ireland have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.
The names were revealed in an announcement on Friday night.
The recipients include Aghadowey-born culinary queen Paula McIntyre who now lives in Portstewart told the News Letter: “It was a complete surprise. It’s been a long month to keep a secret.
“I’m delighted to have been able to represent NI food producers and it’s nice to get a bit of recognition myself.”
The 51-year-old is a regular fixture at food-based events throughout Northern Ireland and also has a weekly slot on BBC Radio Ulster and in Farming Life. She is to receive an MBE for services to food, drink and hospitality sector.
Elsewhere there was a CBE for outgoing Moy Park chief executive Janet McCollum for services to economic development and an OBE for David Peter Gosnell, the executive chairman of Old Bushmills Distillery, who was recognised for service’s to Northern Ireland’s economy.
Another worthy honours recipient was Hilda Margaret Winter, the proprietor of Dan Winter’s House in Loughgall – where the Orange Order was formed – who was awarded an MBE for services to the community in County Armagh.
Full list of Northern Ireland honours:
Companions of the Order of the Bath
Mr George Thomas Alexander GRAY
For services to Legislation and Constitutional Law.
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire
Mr Stanley Robert BROWN
For services to Science and Justice.
Mrs Janet Susanne Burgoyne MCCOLLUM
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.
Mr Brendan Joseph MCGUIGAN
For services to Justice in Northern Ireland.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire
Dr William Ian CLEMENTS
For services to Healthcare and the
community in Newtownards.
Mrs Elizabeth Ruth CUDDY
For services to the Social and Affordable Housing Sector in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Catherine DUFFY
For services to People with Liver
Disease and their Carers in Northern Ireland.
Mr Norman Frazer EVANS
For services to the Economy and to charity.
Mr David Peter GOSNELL
For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Brenda Ann Norma HALE
For political service (DUP).
Mr Norman James HOUSTON
For services to the Promotion of Northern Ireland Overseas.
Mr Stephen James MARTIN QPM
For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland.
Mr John MCROBERT
For services to Engineering in Northern Ireland.
Mr Edward Charles O’HARE
For services to the Construction Industry and Entrepreneurship.
Mr Barry James Allen Charles VALENTINE
For services to the Legal Profession and the Courts.
Members of the Order of the British Empire
Mr Peter Steward AGNEW
For public service.
Mr William ASHE
For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland.
Ms June Isobel BEST
For services to People with Disabilities in Northern Ireland.
Ms Sara Jane BOOTH
For services to Women’s Football.
Miss Margaret CAMERON
For services to Policing and the community in Belfast.
Mrs Susan Alayne CAMPBELL
For services to Education.
Mrs Linda CHAMBERS
For services to Education.
Mrs Janice CLARKE
For services to Health and Social Care and the community in Northern Ireland.
Mr Robert Scott DRENNAN
For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland.
Dr Heather Mary DUNN
For services to Cardiac Care in Northern Ireland and voluntary service in Malawi.
Mr Thomas William GIVANS
For services to the community in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Margaret Isabel GRAYSON
For services to Cancer Research in Northern Ireland.
Mr John William KELLY
For services to the Motor Industry in Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to the community in North Belfast.
Mr Charles Eamonn MAGEE
For services to Education.
Mrs Jeanie MARTIN
For services to the Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Laboratory and to Patients.
Mr David MCCALLUM
For services to Housing in Northern Ireland.
Mr James MCCRUM
For services to the Rathfriland Farmer’s Co-op Society Ltd and the Farming community in South Down.
Mrs Lynette Valerie MCHENDRY
For services to Women in the UK with Breast Cancer.
Miss Paula MCINTYRE
For services to Food, Drink and Hospitality sector in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Bernadette MICHAELIDES
For services to Community Nursing.
Mr Ronald Gordon NICHOLL
For services to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Mrs Sarah Therese QUINLAN
For services to Children and Young People with Congenital Heart Disease.
Mr William Raymond SEMPLE
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Judith Margaret TOTTEN
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.
Ms Jannine WADDELL
For services to Independent Television Production in NI.
Mrs Hilda Margaret WINTER
For services to the community in County Armagh.
Medallist of the Order of the British Empire
Mrs Siobhan Mary ALLISTER
For charitable services.
Mr Joseph Henry BERRY
For services to Music and the community in Newry, County Down.
Mr Denis Henry BLACK
For services to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service in County Tyrone.
Mr James Arthur BOWRON
For services to Cricket in County Antrim.
Mr John Maurice CHAMBERS
For services to Equestrian Sport.
Mr Keith John CLARKE
For services to charity and the community in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Eleanor Marshall DEANS
For services to the community in Londonderry.
Ms Cliona DONNELLY
For services to Music and Young People in Northern Ireland.
Mr Lowry Alexander FERGUSON
For services to the community in County Tyrone.
Mrs Margaret Ellen GRAY
For services to the Ulster Garden Scheme.
Mr William Arthur GRIBBEN
For services to the Ulster Branch, Irish Rugby Football Union and to Disability Sports.
Mrs Evelyn Elizabeth HANNA
For services to the community in County Down.
Ms Frances HANNAWAY
For services to the community in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Maureen HAWE
For services to the community in Castlecaulfield, County Tyrone.
Mr James Somerville HENDERSON
For services to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (Northern Ireland) and to the community in Ballinamallard and Trillick.
Mrs Margaret Iris HENDERSON
For services to the community in Northern Ireland.
Mr Ivan HUNTER
For voluntary service to Naval Personnel.
Mr James Richard JOHNSTON
For services to Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Association, County Armagh.
Mrs Noreen Elizabeth KAVANAGH
For services to the community in Northern Ireland.
Dr Colin KENNY
For services to Diabetes Care in Northern Ireland.
Mr Samuel David Briers LARMOUR
For services to Boxing and Community Relations.
Miss Margaret Kathleen LIVINGSTON
For services to Literary Culture in Northern Ireland.
Ms Jenifer Elizabeth Sara LIVINGSTONE
For services to the community in County Armagh.
Ms Patricia LOCK (GILMORE)
For services to the community in Northern Ireland.
Miss Margaret Rose MARLEY
For voluntary service to the community in Londonderry.
Mr John David MATHERS
For services to Hospitality and Tourism in Northern Ireland.
Dr Kelvin John MCCRACKEN
For voluntary service to the community in Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland.
Mr William Hugh MCFETRIDGE
For services to Sport.
Mrs Mary MCLEAN
For services to the community in Northern Ireland.
Mr James Ronald MCMURRAY
For services to Education.
Mr Robert MORROW
For services to the community in Glenarm, County Antrim.
Mr Walter Bruce MULLAN
For services to the Boys’ Brigade in Stewartstown, County Tyrone.
Mrs Jacqueline NEILL
For services to Education and the community in Northern Ireland.
Ms Geraldine Ann O’KANE
For services to Peace Building and Community Development in Whitewell, Northern Ireland.
Mr Robert Alfred PARKE
For services to the community in Eglinton, County Londonderry.
Mr Thomas John PATRICK
For charitable service to the community in Northern Ireland.
Mr Kenneth John Hilary PULLIN
For services to Archaeology and Heritage in Northern Ireland.
Mr Matthew RITCHIE
For services to Older People in Larne, County Antrim.
Mrs Patricia Morven ROULSTON
For services to Policing.
Mrs Diana RUDD
For services to Girlguiding and Young People in Londonderry.
Mrs Marie Louise SKELTON
For charitable and voluntary service.
Mrs Rhona Phylis STANEX
For services to the community in East Belfast.
Mr George Markby THORNTON
For services to Cross Community Relations in Bellanaleck, County Fermanagh.
Mrs Anne VECK
For services to Figure Skating.
Mr Paul WALLACE
For services to Higher Education and to the community in Belfast.
Mr John Samuel YORK
For services to Children.
Queen’s Police Medal
Inspector Andrew Glen ARCHIBALD
Lately, Detective Superintendent Noel Christopher MULLAN
Detective Constable Paul Stanton SLAINE
Queen’s Ambulance Medal
Mr Richard BENDALL