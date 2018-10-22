Housing Executive staff raise £2k for Alzheimer’s Society

Housing Executive staff and colleagues from partner organisations had a healthy afternoon in Portrush recently, with over 100 people taking part in a 5k run/walk for Alzheimer’s Society.

The stunning East Strand Beach was the venue for the event, and there was no rain and a low tide, giving everyone a firmer footing to run or walk on.

Of the field of around 50 runners, the first winners coming in at a very respectable 20 minutes for the run, and allthe walkers were finished in around 50 minutes, including several four-legged entrants!

Organisers were delighted to have partner organisations along to support this worthy cause, including Triangle Housing, First Housing, the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Supporting Communities and the Department for Communities.

Race Director and Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager, Mark Alexander, said: “The afternoon was about raising money for Alzheimer’s Society and encouraging people to lead a healthier lifestyle. With £2,000 raised so far for Alzheimer’s Society, this was a really successful event in all respects.

“We appreciate the local support from our partner organisations, and thanks to everyone who took part.”