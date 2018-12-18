Housing Executive’s Christmas cheer

The Housing Executive loves working in the community and welcomes engagement from any new groups.

Mosside Community Association contacted the Housing Executive about promoting their newly formed group and were granted Community Cohesion funding to have a Christmas celebration event for the residents.

Mosside is a small village in rural County Antrim, so it was important for local residents to have a community event that would include everyone, young and old.

All residents over 60 were invited to attend a celebration dinner, as well as younger members of the community, held in the Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine earlier this month.

Over 100 people from the village enjoyed the celebration evening and the overwhelmingly positive feedback is very encouraging for future events in Mosside.

Sammy Laverty, Chairperson of Mossside Community Association explained: “The community association wanted to increase community spirit, and make people who are not currently active in the community aware that they are valued, that they matter, and that Mosside Community Association is there for everyone.

“We would like to thank the Housing Executive for funding the Christmas dinner, the residents of the village and the group really appreciated it. Thank you to anyone involved in making the night so special and on behalf of the Community Association and the residents Merry Christmas and happy New Year.”

Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, Gareth Doran, said: “Working in rural areas like Mosside is very important to cultivate and

maintain relationships in villages. The Housing Executive was pleased to provide Community Cohesion funding for this event.”