Housing Executive outlines Causeway Coast and Glens plans

Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long

Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, reflected on the unprecedented year, which saw the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and noted how the organisation had changed how it works to ensure customers were cared for.

She said: “Covid-19 presented huge challenges for us, as we moved staff out of offices to work at home, while lockdown restrictions and supply issues meant a backlog in tackling repairs and delays in much needed upgrade schemes on our

estates.

“Despite this, and thanks to the dedication of our staff, we were able to continue to deliver services to tenants and communities to an extremely high level.

“£12.25m was invested in new-build accommodation in the borough, which saw 154 of housing starts getting underway, while housing completions for the year were 98 meaning targets were met for the year, despite the pandemic.

“We provided £66,891 in grant funding to support local groups in the Causeway Coast and Glens region, across several funding streams, including our Community Grants, Community Safety, Areas at Risk and Community Cohesion programmes.

“In terms of homelessness, there were 885 homelessness presentations last year, with 579 homelessness acceptances. Given the necessity to social distance the hostels in Causeway Coast and Glens, this situation placed enormous pressure on temporary accommodation in the borough and as we emerge from the pandemic, our reset plan, The Way Home, has been fully funded by the Department for Communities.

“I’d like to sincerely thank the Causeway Coast and Glens Councillors for their interest in our work and I very much look forward to engaging with them as we move away from the Covid-19 pandemic in the year ahead.”