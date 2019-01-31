Honeymoon award for Briege

Coleraine travel specialist Briege McAuley has been named Honeymoon Planner of the Year at the prestigious Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2019.

Briege, who runs her own business as part of leading independent travel company, Travel Counsellors, won the award at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, on January 27.

The Northern Ireland Wedding Awards, which is in its fourth year, recognises and celebrates excellence within the wedding industry.

Over 500 of Northern Ireland’s elite wedding professionals gathered in Belfast for the event, which was hosted by radio presenter Paulo Ross.

Speaking on her win, Briege said: “It is an incredible honour to be awarded the 2019 Honeymoon Planner of the Year.

“This is all the more special as it’s based on genuine client testimonials.

“The creation of the perfect honeymoon experience is my passion, and for my clients to acknowledge this, means so much to me.”

As well as planningtop class honeymoons and holidays, Briege is also a busy mum.

Travel Counsellors’ global network has over 1,800 travel professionals, offering unparalleled first-hand destination knowledge and industry expertise coupled with a work ethic which revolves around genuine care for the customer.

To contact Briege visit www.travelcounsellors.co.uk/briege.mcauley