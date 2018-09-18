Hobbs comes to Moores of Coleraine

Moores of Coleraine, already home to leading men’s and women’s fashion brands, have announced

that Hobbs will be the newest addition to their women’s fashion floor.

This is an exciting step for Moores and Coleraine as the Autumn Winter 18 collections from Hobbs combine playful prints and autumnal hues to create beautifully crafted pieces for the modern woman.

Store Director, Simon Colquhoun, commented on the launch: “We are always looking to impress our customers with the most sought-after brands, so we are delighted to welcome Hobbs as the newest women’s fashion brand at Moores.”

The brand will be located on the first floor.