Recruitment day for nurses

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust will be hosting a recruitment open day for nurses who would like to work in the surgical division in Antrim Area, Causeway, Mid Ulster or Whiteabbey hospitals.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 3 from 9.30am until 3pm at Fern House, Antrim Area Hospital site.

There are a number of opportunities for band five qualified nurses, newly qualified nurses and those awaiting registration in the next 12 months. Permanent posts are available in the surgical ward, Endoscopy/Day Procedure Unit (DPU), Day Surgery Unit, Outpatients, Theatres and the chemo unit.

Nurses and student nurses who are interested in being considered for a position should apply online at www.hscrecruit.com

Alternatively, printed application forms can be brought along or completed on the recruitment open day. Online application forms submitted before 4pm on January 16 will be shortlisted and candidates will then be emailed an interview time for February 3.

Anyone completing a manual application form at the open day will be shortlisted and interviewed on a first come first served basis on February 3.

Interviews and pre-employment checks will take place on the recruitment open day, so those attending should bring their ID documents including NMC registration.

The Northern Trust is dedicated to supporting our nurses, particularly those who are starting out in their career and are committed to their personal and career development.

The Trust’s Preceptorship Programme supports newly registered nurses in their new role, by assigning a senior nurse mentor, known as their Preceptor, to design a personal development plan and identify extra training that will help the new nurse extend and consolidate their clinical knowledge and practice skills.

Claire Dempsey, recently qualified as a nurse and started work in the Northern Trust a few weeks ago. Claire was understandably apprehensive about her new found responsibilities; starting work in a new ward, in a new hospital, providing care for her own group of patients, though as Claire later found out her worries were unnecessary.

She said: “The Northern Trust Preceptorship Programme is excellent. I would really recommend that anyone comes to this Trust as you are supported from day one.

“I have been working with a senior staff nurse to get my confidence up and help me feel competent in carrying out the skills needed to provide excellent care to my patients. I also have started induction training and did an IV course.

“They help increase your confidence and encourage you so much. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.”

Staff Nurse, Magali Cassidy, started work in the Trust after a recent recruitment day and would encourage others to come along on February 3.

She said: “Throughout the interview process everyone was very friendly and I got to discuss my professional development.

“It was great that I found out on the day that I got the job and I am really glad I choose to work within the Northern Trust.”

Further information on the recruitment day and the application process is available on the Trust’s website at www.northerntrust.hscni.net

A video featuring some recently recruited nurses is also included. If anyone has any queries, they can contact Carol Allen on 028 7034 6389.