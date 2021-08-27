He did it! Caring Caretaker’s Coleraine to Cork walk

Charity fundraiser Davy Boyle set himself a challenge to walk the equivalent of a journey to Cork and back to raise funds for his nine chosen charities.

As Covid restrictions laid waste to Davy’s planned fundraisers, the Caring Caretaker had to put his thinking cap on and devise a new, safe way of raising money for the charities which saw their donations slashed due to the pandemic.

So, he decided to walk the distance from Coleraine to Cork and back without ever leaving the Borough.

And, on Friday, Davy and his wife Teresa - who walked every step of the way with him - completed the entire challenge!

Having begun in June, Davy and Teresa walked every day - come rain, hail or shine - and they were delighted with the support they received from walking friends and most especially from their grandson Henry who walked with them on several occasions.

Davy has been raising funds for the following charities - Macmillan Cancer Care; NI Hospice; KidneyResearch; Friends of the Cancer Centre; Prostate Cancer; Community Rescue Service; Alzheimer’s Society; Charlene’s Project; Sands NI.

Celebrating his achievement at the Coffee Dock at Castleroe, Davy said: “I am very humbled by all the kindness and support people have shown to me over the last three months.

Davy and Teresa Boyle (back centre) with their charity walk supporters: (back) Frances from The Coffee Dock and Nevin Boyle. Front - Maurice Greer, David Kane, Curtis Magee, Denis McNeill and Helen McNeill

“I would like to say a special thank you to the kind folks that made a donation in my wee yellow box or on Facebook page.

“I would also say a special thank you to Teresa for all the support she gave me walking with me all through my training and the actual walk. Also thanks to my brother Nevin, Shylene, Henry my grandson, Denis and Helen McNeill, Curtis Magee, Maurice Greer, Robert McMullan, David Kane, Una Culkin of The Coleraine and Ballymoney Times and Damian Mullan from the Coleraine Chronicle.

“Thank you also to Alex Brown, Neil Morrison, Grace Tweedie, Paul Gibson and also my daughter Joanna. A special thank you to Sands NI representatives who came and walked with me and a special thank you to Martin Williamson for walking with me on different days and finally, a huge thank you to Frances from The Coffee Dock who looked after us so well every day of our walk.”

Davy said he was “over the moon” to have completed the final day of the challenge - which he walked wearing SHORTS for the first time following a challenge from his brother Nevin!

Davy and Teresa's grandson Henry enjoys a treat after taking part in the charity walk