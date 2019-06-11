Group aims for Fairtrade status

The inaugural meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Fairtrade Steering Group has taken place in Cloonavin.

The group is currently finalising an application to achieve Fairtrade status for the Borough and the six towns of Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart. Rathlin Island became a Fairtrade Island in 2013.

The Fairtrade certification mark is an independent consumer label and can only appear on products from developing countries. While there are other ethical labels, Fairtrade is the only certification whose purpose is to tackle poverty, end exploitation (human Trafficking/child labour) and uphold the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the developing world.

Once the group achieves Fairtrade status, it will continue to meet to raise awareness, promote Fairtrade Fortnight and encourage more businesses, schools, churches and organisations to become involved and use products bearing the Fairtrade certification mark.

Pictured are (back) Dr Christopher G Stange, Chris McCaughan and Nicholas Lestas and (front) Councillor Orla Beattie, Richard John, Paddy-Ann Leach and Aidan McPeake.

The Group welcomes new members, so for further information and to become involved email environmentalservices@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk