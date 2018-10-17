Ground music nights begin

Fundraising music nights for cancer charities kicked off in Ground Ballymoney recently when Gerard McLaughlin led a number of local musicians entertaining a big crowd of appreciative supporters.

Over £240 was raised and the organisers would like to thank all the musicians and singers who participated and entertained the crowd: Yasmin Walker, Daniel Trusdale, Eimear Hughes, Trevor Keys, Toni McLaughlin, mother and daughter duo Claire and Sinead O’Reilly, Niamh Delany, Claire Trusdale, Leon Moore, Alex Walker and Gemma McKenna.

Gerard McLaughlin, Trevor Keys and Daniel Trusdale.

October 23 will see the music pupils from Dalriada bring their talents and skills to

Ground to entertain. This evening is always a popular night and will most likely be a packed

room. The evenings run from 7.30pmp to 9.30pm and raise funds for McaMillan Cancer Care and

Solas counselling service.

Yasmin Walker, Toni McLaughlin and Claire Trusdale.

Claire and Sinead O'Reilly.