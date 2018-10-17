Ground music nights begin

Fundraising music nights for cancer charities kicked off in Ground Ballymoney recently when Gerard McLaughlin led a number of local musicians entertaining a big crowd of appreciative supporters.
Over £240 was raised and the organisers would like to thank all the musicians and singers who participated and entertained the crowd: Yasmin Walker, Daniel Trusdale, Eimear Hughes, Trevor Keys, Toni McLaughlin, mother and daughter duo Claire and Sinead O’Reilly, Niamh Delany, Claire Trusdale, Leon Moore, Alex Walker and Gemma McKenna.
October 23 will see the music pupils from Dalriada bring their talents and skills to
Ground to entertain. This evening is always a popular night and will most likely be a packed
room. The evenings run from 7.30pmp to 9.30pm and raise funds for McaMillan Cancer Care and
Solas counselling service.