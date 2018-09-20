Ground cafe music charity nights return

For the past three years Ground Coffee shop in the Diamond, Ballymoney, has hosted music nights to raise money for cancer charities - and they are back!

The organisers have been encouraged to organise three evenings again this Autumn on October 9, 16 and 23 from 7.30-9.30pm.

On October 9, local country, folk and blues singer Gerry McLaughlin will bring many of his musical friends to entertain. Gerry has brought many young local musicians to this event in the past and no doubt he will again use the Ground sessions to give an opportunity

to these young musicians.

On October 16, Causeway Traditional musicians will play. In the past this has been a hugely popular evening. Already this year Deirdre Tasker, Heather Montgomery, Alan Wade and David Dunlop have all committed to play and no doubt others will be recruited to provide a range of foot stomping traditional Irish, Scottish music.

Dalriada music department will bring some of the best young musicians in the area to sing and play on October 23. The school has been a supporter of these music evenings since they started three years ago and once again Heather Montgomery and Philip McGavock who run the music department have enthusiastically agreed to bring their pupils to perform.

Admission to the events is free but there will be an opportunity for donations to be made to cancer charities.

“The response to these events in the past three years has been amazing with over £4500 raised for a number of cancer charities,” said one of the organisers. “Many of those who attended demanded that we repeat the events as soon as possible. It wouldn’t be possible to do that on a regular basis but with the goodwill of Ground staff and the musicians we are able to organise the three nights again this year. We also welcome any other musicians in the area to come along and sing a song or play a tune.”