Granny’s skydive for Christian Aid

A Garvagh grandmother reached new heights recently in support of Christian Aid Ireland.

Rachel McCormick was among ten people who took to the skies to complete a daring 12,000 ft dive in aid of Christian Aid projects in Latin American and Africa.

The courageous 66-year-old explained what motivated her to jump out of an aeroplane: “Christian Aid’s skydive was a massive leap of faith for all of us. I had never done anything like this before, but it was made easier knowing that we are doing it with other women and men who are also passionate about this cause.

“We were really inspired by Christian Aid’s work to empower women in the developing world and wanted to be part of showing our support for them. This is our way of standing - or jumping - in solidarity.”

Mrs McCormick was encouraged to take part in the skydive by her sister, Elaine McDonald who also took part in the challenge. The sisters are no strangers to charity fundraising, as Elaine explained: “Rachel is the volunteer manager of The Changing Rooms in Garvagh, Christian Aid’s only charity shop in the UK. And every year in May, I carry out a door-to-door collection in Ballymena during Christian Aid Week.” Anyone who wishes to support the sisters’ fundraising effort should leave their donation into The Changing Rooms, Christian Aid’s charity shop in Garvagh.