Golf day that’s ‘Just for Josh’

A Ballymoney family are calling on local golfers to take a swing and support their annual charity golf day in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Just for Josh, a group set up by Dave and Mandy McClean raises money for research into their son’s progressive and life threatening muscle-wasting condition, have secured the help of BBC sports pundit Liam Beckett and Belfast Giants players Andrew Dickson and Stephen Murphy to help add that flare of celebrity to this year’s event.

Dave and Mandy’s 13-year-old son Josh was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy just before he started primary school and after the family noticed that he had difficulty climbing the stairs at home. Duchenne is a rare and progressive muscle-wasting condition that affects every muscle in the body and the family are dedicated to helping find new treatments for the condition before it begins to affect Josh’s heart and lungs.

Since starting to support Muscular Dystrophy UK in 2016, Just for Josh has raised nearly £25,000 to fund a whopping 568 hours of research and they hope that this year’s golf day will help them reach the £30,000 target.

Nigel Bell, Director of confectionery supplier Shaws, is sponsoring the event and is pulling out all the stops in an effort to sign up as many local business sponsors as possible.

For more information, please contact Julie Harvey on 07525 593 669 or j.harvey@musculardystrophyuk.org