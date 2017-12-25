Get your tickets now for Let’s Sing Gospel!

As the New Year arrives, while many will head to the gym on a Saturday afternoon to work off the results of too much eating and drinking over the festive period, 130 singers will be putting the final touches to a music programme.

Whether their efforts result in weight loss has yet to be seen but one thing is guaranteed, those who are lucky enough to have tickets for the Ballymoney based Let’s Sing Gospel concerts in Portstewart Baptist church on Saturday, January 27 and Saturday, February 3 in the Diamond Hall at The University of Ulster are in for a musical treat.

The choir took a break from singing last year, but following popular demand they have dusted off their singing voices and spent Saturday afternoons coming up to Christmas rehearsing a programme of ‘Black Gospel’ and worship songs that will excite audiences from the north coast and beyond.

The choir is a genuine community choir drawing members from Limavady to Ballycastle and from all ages and sections of the community. There are husband and wife

couples, parents and children and even grandparents, children and grandchildren leading to a family atmosphere.

Following three sell-out concerts in 2016 when the total audience was around 1800, the choir recruited singers at the end of last summer with many who had

attended the 2016 concerts joining. Rehearsals have been great fun, uplifting spiritually and musically excellent.

As in previous years Jonny Boyd, the choir’s musical director has chosen exciting songs and arranged beautiful harmonies. He has also recruited quality

musicians with brass and string sections joining drums, bass, lead and piano.

This year’s soloists will be Chris Robinson, Nathan Hamblin and Hannah Hamilton. Chris and Hanna are well known and have sung with Let’s Sing Gospel since the choir’s formation. Nathan is new to Let’s Sing Gospel.

Originally from Indiana where he sang in a rock band, he has a wonderful blues voice and will add a new dimension to the choir.

Jonny and Tony Morrison, the conductor, have trained the choir and this year promises to better the previous concerts with songs that are full of harmony, movement and heartfelt praise.

There will also be opportunity for the audiences to join the choir and band in singing well known praise songs.

Tickets for the concerts are available from RH Gault, Church Street Ballymoney, Faith Mission Bookshop, Railway Road, Coleraine and Causeway School of Music

also in Railway Road Coleraine.

Let’s Sing Gospel’s previous concerts were sold out and concert goers are advised to get tickets early to avoid disappointment.