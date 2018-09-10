‘Get a life’ call to local teenagers

Teenagers from Coleraine and Ballymoney are being encouraged to put real-life fun, friendship, action and adventure ahead of social networking for a few hours each week.

The Army Cadet Force is inviting North Coast teenagers to take a break from their computers, phones and digital devices in order to check out what’s happening at their local Cadet Detachments.

On offer will be everything from boredom-busting outdoor adventure to confidence-building accreditations, with the opportunity to create a new network of friends while gaining skills and discovering hidden talents.

Amongst those getting behind the membership campaign, preparing to welcome newcomers, are Ballymoney Cadets Robert McCaw (14) and Beatrice Sparks (16).

Cadet membership is open to boys and girls from age 12 to 18. The cadets get to do the sort of outdoor stuff that can cost a fortune if you try to go it alone - mountain biking, climbing, marksmanship, abseiling and kayaking, plus they can do the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, work towards BTECs and get the chance to go on Camp every year.

In Coleraine, Cadets meet at the Army Reserve Centre on Artillery Road in the town at 7pm on Mondays, while the Ballymoney Detachment Army Cadet Force meets at 7pm each Tuesday at the ACF Centre on John Street.

To find out more call 0800 730 730 or visit www.armycadets.com.