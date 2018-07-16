Gear up for Armoy Road Races week 2018

The Armoy Road Races 2018 is back with a full list of activities to mark the tenth anniversary.

Kickstarting this Saturday (July 21), Armoy’s annual bike week offers something for everyone with a whole host of events scheduled in the run up to the hugely anticipated, tenth anniversary Armoy Road Races, Bayview Hotel Race of Legends 2018, on Saturday, July 28.

First up on Saturday is the Truck Run, departing from Station Road Car Park, the run will head out to Ballycastle after a trophy presentation via Ramore Road, White Park Road, North Street, Quay Road and Castle Street, returning to Armoy via the Lagge Road.

The bike run and barbeque takes place on Sunday 22. Travelling through Ballymoney, Garvagh, Limavady, Benone and Castlerock, the bike run will stop off at Coleraine and Ballycastle before heading back for a barbecue which will be held in Armoy beside the River Bush.

Bill Kennedy, Clerk of the Course, said: “On Sunday evening, I would encourage everyone to attend the beautiful church service at St Patrick’s Church, it is the perfect opportunity to reflect over the last 10 years and be mindful of our hopes for a successful and safe race weekend.”

“From July 22 - 24, you can take a walk down memory lane with our photography exhibition which records the last ten memorable years of Armoy, something that will evoke all sorts of great memories.”

Other activities include, a car boot and auto jumble sale on July 24 at the Station Road Car Park, Classic Car Display and a showing of ‘The story of Armoy Road Races’ on July 25 and Classic Bike Display and Miss Armoy on July 26. Bike Week runs from Saturday, July 21 until Saturday, July 28.