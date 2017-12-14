Gaults win Ballymoney Christmas Window competition

Gaults in Ballymoney has won first place in the town’s Christmas Window Competition.

The family business, located on Church Street, wowed the judges with its impressive festive display.

Terry Beatty from Can Can Bazaar receives the prize for taking second place in the Christmas Window Competition from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Officer Catrina McNeill.

Speaking after receiving his award, owner Jonathan Gault said: “We are very pleased to have won the Ballymoney Christmas window competition for 2017. A lot of traders make the effort to help the town look festive at this time of year.”

The competition was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town Management team. Two independent judges assessed the shop windows and

awarded scores based on innovation, colour and appeal.

Second place was awarded to Can Can Bazaar on Main Street while florist Blossom and Birch took third place. Both received an engraved glass trophy as recognition of their efforts.

Jonathan Gault receives his prize from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Officer Catrina McNeill after his shop was selected as the winner of the Christmas Window Competition in Ballymoney.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “My congratulations to all the businesses in Ballymoney who made an effort to dress their shop window for Christmas this year. You have really contributed to creating a positive and festive town centre experience for local shoppers and visitors. The judges have selected three winners, but actually it is the collective effort of all the business owners which has made such a beautiful visual impact. This has really encouraged everyone in Ballymoney to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Julienne Elliott, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Town and Village Manager added: “The creativity of the Christmas window displays in Ballymoney has been better than ever. My thanks to the judges who made the difficult decision to select three winners when the quality of the window displays was very high.

“Congratulations to Gaults and to all the businesses who participated in this year’s competition. Creating attractive festive windows is a great way to bring lots of people into our town centres. This in turn helps to support our local businesses and promotes our efforts to shop local.”