Garvagh Show a great success

The renowned Garvagh Show made a comeback on September 1, with the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club welcoming hundreds of visitors from across Northern Ireland to the town, a turnout which is believed to be their largest to date.

Proudly sponsored by RiverRidge, the Garvagh Show entertained crowds with beautiful vintage vehicles, demonstrations and a range of magnificent animals, proving once again, that the Garvagh Show continues to grow from strength to strength each year.

Pictured is a thrashing demonstration which took place during the show.

Chairman of the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club and local vet, Nevin Smith said, “We were absolutely delighted with how the show turned out again this year. The huge turnout of spectators and the beautiful weather allowed us to once again celebrate with the wider community in style.

“There were many spectacular scenes, we were delighted to welcome for the first time, the Austin Register Ireland Club, who displayed 12 stunning Austin vintage cars from the early 1900s, which was widely admired by many throughout the day.

“With classic displays of vintage threshing by Club members, Tom Stewart and Hugh Boreland and entertainment by John Knox and our fantastic line dancers, there really was something for everyone to enjoy.”

The main event, the Clydesdale Show was widely acclaimed as the largest horse show in Northern Ireland this year, hosting over 20 competitors.

Pictured are, from left to right, some of the beautiful vintage cars featured during the show.

Nevin continued: “The Clydesdale Show presented some magnificent animals, with our judge John Drummond, commenting on the difficult task of choosing a winner. However, Jenny Reid claimed the Supreme Champion with her two-year-old Filly Bencannon, Majestic Flowergirl, daughter of her previous Garvagh Show Champion mare. Robin Kerr was selected as Reserve Champion with Downhill Lady Lucinda and Victor Scott’s Glebeview Jack, claimed the title of Male Champion.

“The Young Handlers class was run under a new format and introduced by Yvonne Hanna from the Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society, her son Craig gave an excellent display and was awarded the Robert Scott Cup.

“A special mention goes out to the rising star, Ciara Thomas, who contested in the Riding Clydesdale Class. At the young age of 14, Ciara fearlessly powered her massive Clydesdale Gelding around the arena, winning the Mervyn Stewart Cup and the Champion Rossette. This young rider has a fantastic future ahead of her and I can guarantee she is one to watch.

“Other attractions in conjunction with Garvagh Museum, saw Bertie Faulkner parade the town with his Cob Sam and his traditional farm cart loaded with corn sheaves from this year’s harvest. The main street parade was led by Victor Scott and Ben McLaughlin with two grand Clydesdale pairs and dray.

Pictured are, from left to right, Darren Ryan and Jessica Ryan.

“The pet show, sponsored by Angles Hair Salon, was once again another crowd favourite. First place was a Daschund called Frankie, with second and third place going to a miniature Schnauzer called Harley and a Cocker Spaniel called Dublin.”

Brett Ross, CEO of RiverRidge said, “The Garvagh Show is a unique event, which showcases all that is good about this area. For RiverRidge, it is important to support the local community, so we were only too happy to assist the Club and the Show. I had no doubt that the Garvagh Show would be another huge success, so I would like to say huge congratulations to the entire Club. Well done.”

Nevin concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Club, to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers and Main Street Catering Group for the delicious refreshments throughout the day. All of this support helps us to provide a remarkable show year after year.”

Clydesdale Results as follows -

Pictured are, from left to right, Jenny Reid with her Champion Majestic, Flower Girl alongside James Reid, Judge of the competition, John Drummond and Chairman of the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club, Nevin Smith.

Brood Mare Class - Tom Fleming Cup - 1st Darren Ryan Carnaff Rosalin. Foal Class - O’Connell Engineering Cup - 1st Darren Ryan - Hillview Diago. Yeld Mare Class - Booth Cup - 1st Robin Kerr - Downhill Lady Lucinda, 2nd John Cross - Castletown Crystal, 3rd Wendy Holmes - Bratwell Colleen.

Three Year Old Gelding Class - Hugh Scott Cup - 1st Victor Scott - Samson, 2nd Victor Scott - Alex, 3rd Victor Scott - Shane, 4th Victor Scott - Harry

Two Year Old Filly - Farlow Engineering Cup - 1st Jenny Reid - Bencannon Majestic Flowergirl, 2nd David Patterson - Agivey Sofie, 3rd Geoffrey Tanner - Downhill Daisy.

One Year Old Filly - Ulster Bank Cup - 1st I & D Simpson - Macfin Vera Lynn, 2nd Pat O’Boyle - Carrickmanon Kylie, 3rd Gerry McGreevy - Drumna Conagher Rose.

One Year Old Colt - Wonderstore Cup - 1st Victor Scott - Glebeview Jack. Young Handlers Class - Robert Scott Cup - 1st Craig Hanna, 2nd Jessica Ryan, 3rd Bonnie Taggart, 4th Harry Ritchie.

Riding Class - Mervyn Stewart Cup - 1st Clara Thomas, 2nd Joanne McLaughlin, 3rd Martina Thomas. Farm Cart Class - 1st John Weir - Rosehall Alexander. Any Other Breed - 1st Alison Clyde with Shire mare Zaggie and Muffin the Mule.

Declan Ferris, Victoria Higgins and Bertie Faulkner.

Clydesdale Society Shield David Patterson

Supreme Champion - Jack Linton Cup - Jenny Reid

Reserve Champion - Nevin Smith Cup - Robin Kerr

Male Champion - Bells Supermarket Shield - Victor Scott