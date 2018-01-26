Garvagh defendant placed on Thinking Skills programme

District Judge Liam McNally told a man with an “appalling” record who sped off from police that he should really be going to prison but instead he was being placed on the ‘Thinking Skills’ programme as part of 18 months Probation.

Ruairi Thomas McGlade (28), of Cullyrammer Road, Garvagh, also had part of his sentence deferred for a year and was warned if he re-offends he faces starting off with at least four months behind bars.

McGlade was caught driving four different cars on various dates in the Ballymoney, Aghadowey and Kilrea areas and offences included insurance, MOT and licence offences.

During one incident in Kilrea police saw a car and followed it but it made off at speed and failed to stop for officers who had turned on emergency lights.

Eventually the driver stopped and police saw smoke coming from the front wheels and there was a smell of burning.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said the defendant asked him to apologise and said his client had “genuinely panicked when he saw police”.

In relation to the Kilrea incident in August last year, the defendant admitted driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for police, and absence of insurance, MOT and driving licence.

The lawyer said he appreciated there was a “litany” of offences.

Judge McNally said the record was “appalling”.

He said the defendant had not shown any signs of bringing a “catalogue” of motoring offences to an end and he really should send him to prison.

Instead he placed the defendant on Probation, banned him from driving for a year and fined him £450.