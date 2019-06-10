GALLERY: Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival

With a cookery theatre, heritage walks and artisan market along with a chance to explore the famous Distillery and riverside Salmon Station, the unique story of the village was brought to life throughout Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9).
View more
Bushmills hosted a celebration of good food and local produce over the weekend with the return of the annual Salmon and Whiskey Festival.
With a cookery theatre, heritage walks and artisan market along with a chance to explore the famous Distillery and riverside Salmon Station, the unique story of the village was brought to life throughout Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9).