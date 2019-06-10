THe singing Chefs at the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival in the town at the weekend to celebrate the region's local heritage, culture and produce.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

GALLERY: Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival

Bushmills hosted a celebration of good food and local produce over the weekend with the return of the annual Salmon and Whiskey Festival.

With a cookery theatre, heritage walks and artisan market along with a chance to explore the famous Distillery and riverside Salmon Station, the unique story of the village was brought to life throughout Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9).

Ken Lyttle with his Aslam Scottish Dear Hound at the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival in the town at the weekend to celebrate the region's local heritage, culture and produce.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Pictured at the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival in the town at the weekend to celebrate the region's local heritage, culture and produce.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Causeway Trad group pictured at the Salmon and Whiskey Festival in Bushmills at the weekend
Kevin Farren with Wendy Gallagher pictured at the Salmon and Whiskey Festival in Bushmills at the weekend
