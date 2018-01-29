Full steam ahead for Portstewart schools in collaborative Science club!

Over the next few weeks budding scientists from Portstewart Primary School and St Colum’s Primary School, Portstewart, will visit Dominican College for a series of joint Science workshops.

The initiative sees all three schools in the town once again working together and enhancing the relationships developed as part of the Marvellous Movers Project.

In 2016/17, the two primary schools participated in a joint STEAM project involving 420 pupils from both schools. The ECO-focused, engineering based project shared expertise and resources between the schools. Dominican students supported the Marvellous Movers Project by editing the promotional video and by mentoring the pupils. This involvement enhanced the community links between the three Portstewart schools and enabled pupils and staff to work in partnership.

This enterprising project was shortlisted to the final 6 from 2000 entries throughout the UK and went on to win the EDEN Ecology Award and achieved 2 nd overall in the Rolls Royce Science Prize. As part of the legacy of the Marvellous Movers Project, the three schools have agreed to work together on an after school STEAM club. The aim of this club is to promote the fun side of Science and Technology to our young pupils and to enable the older pupils to mentor and motivate their primary school counterparts.

Primary Five pupils from both schools are currently visiting Dominican once a week to experience a variety of Science and Technology investigations. Primary Seven pupils will participate later this term.

Rani Gill, co-ordinator of the Rolls Royce Science Prize,is very much looking forward to visiting the Portstewart schools later this year to explore the continuing success of the work completed within this legacy project.

Grainne McGoldrick, the co-ordinator from St Colum’s P.S explained: “It’s amazing to witness the children’s excitement and enthusiasm about what they are going to investigate at STEAM club each week”.

Her endorsement of the initiative was echoed by Louise Gilmore, the project co-ordinator from Portstewart Primary school who stated: “As the club is being hosted at Dominican College, our children have access to equipment and resources far beyond the reach of most primary schools. It is a pleasure each week to watch the developing interaction between the Dominican pupils who mentor our junior pupils”.

Kevin Ramsay from Dominican College described it as a fabulous opportunity for Dominican pupils to offer leadership, mentorship and friendship to their primary school counterparts and inspire a love of Science.