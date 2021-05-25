Frylite Coleraine employees benefit from KeepWell Mark

Celebrating this prestigious workplace accolade are L-R: Rhiannon Hegarty, HR Officer (Engagement and Wellbeing) at Frylite; Eamon McCay, Managing Director and Founder and Shauna Mitchell, HR Director

For more than 30 years, Frylite, which has employees in Coleraine, has been focused on building success in the marketplace not just by ensuring food industry customers can rely on exceptional quality, but also by building and developing its team.

The business, which currently employs over 200 employees throughout Ireland, delivers this mantra across all of its bases.

It does this by focusing on eight key aspects including leadership, physical activity, healthy eating, mental health, absence, smoking and intoxicants, as well as offering support for employee mental health.

The latter support offering has been especially active during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the company also promoted staff connectivity between the team.

The KeepWell Mark is an evidence-based award that recognises Irish employers who invest in workplace health and wellbeing. Its aim is to help businesses benchmark workplace wellbeing activity through a set of systematic and methodical steps.

The framework includes a self-assessment, an onsite assessment from an Ibec approved external assessor, and culminates with a report that outlines areas for improvement – allowing a business to chart its way to success.