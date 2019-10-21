Frightful fun in Coleraine as monsters take over the town!

If you go into Coleraine today, you’re sure of a frightful surprise!

As the Hallowee’n holiday season approaches, the town has been taken over by some creepy characters who are guaranteed to horrify and haunt.

Over the rooftops and through the streets, a fantastic programme of animation has been curated by the Coleraine BID team to mark the spooky season.

At the Town Hall look out for the haunted fingers emerging from the roof, the Cyclops Chomper taking over the Diamond Centre along with the Octoplasm, the Howler and terrifying tentacles.

The creations are the work of Designs In Air, a pioneering design company who create original inflatable sculptures and spectacular installations.

Coleraine Business Improvement District Manager Jamie Hamill explained: “With thanks to sponsorship from Our Coleraine, working in partnership with the BID team, our inflatable illuminations are already proving to be a big talking point in the town. The pedestrian zone lends itself perfectly to this type of activity and we are delighted with the reaction it has received. These colourful creations add a lot of fun to the town. They must be seen to be believed so make sure you visit us this Halloween and be a part of the celebrations.”

From October 23 until November 2, Northern Ireland’s biggest monster hunt gets underway. Little ghosts and ghouls can pick up a map from participating stores or online at colerainebid.com. Simply find all the monsters to be in with a chance of winning a special prize.

On Wednesday, October 30, Coleraine will come alive with lots of themed attractions to enjoy. In the Diamond look out for stage shows and music, visit the Monster Artisan Market and strike a pose with the scary selfie boards before joining in the fancy dress parade assembling at Kingsgate Street from 3.30pm.

After this, don’t forget about all the Halloween Happenings organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at Rugby Avenue including a fabulous fireworks display starting at 8.30pm.