The date is set for the first ever Arcadia Reunion Night on Saturday, September 28 at the Magherabuoy Hotel, Portrush.

Images for projection on the big screens, special guests from back in the day and other features of the iconic venue are planned.

News will also follow shortly of a special guest who will join George Jones and Clubsound in a special tribute to the show band era and the night will be hosted by Brian Moore.

“This will be a special night of special memories and may never happen again,” the organisers have said.

The event will also provide financial support to the Portrush branch of the RNLI