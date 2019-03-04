Fire at Co Antrim pub being treated as arson

Detectives investigating a fire at a public house in Bushmills, Co Antrim are treating the incident as arson.

The fire at The Scotch House was reported shortly after 3am this morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an overnight fire at The Scotch House public bar, Bushmills. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Fire crews, police and army technical officers were tasked to the incident.

Main Street in the village was closed to traffic while emergency services attended the scene, but has since reopened.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Gardiner said: “Shortly after 3am it was reported that two males smashed the window of a bar in the area before pouring some form of flammable liquid inside and setting it alight.

“Damage was caused to an alcove inside the bar as a result of the incident. ATO were tasked to the scene this morning as a precaution.

The scene in Bushmills in the early hours of Monday morning as NIFRS crews attended a fire at a public house. Pic by McAuley Multimedia

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Main Street during the early hours of this morning and who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with our investigation to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 97 04/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”