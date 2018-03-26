Finvoy BB annual display

A capacity crowd attended the Boys’ Brigade annual display on Friday, March 16, in Finvoy Presbyterian Church Hall.

The Chaplain of the Company the Rev. Roy Gaston acted as chairman for the evening and welcomed everybody to the display.

Finvoy Boys' Brigade.

The Inspecting Officer was Mr. David Doggart from the 42nd Belfast Company. The programme consisted of drill, figure marching, sketches, singing, interspersed with P.E. and humorous items under the Captain Ian Bolton. Ben Murdoch, David Dysart and William Gilmore received their Queen’s badges and these were pinned on by their

mothers.

The Captain reported on a highly successful session in all the Battalion competitions. The Company section had won the Battalion volleyball competition for the first time. The Junior section had won the Battalion figure marching competition and the anchor Boy section had won the Battalion five aside football. The Inspecting Officer David Doggart gave a glowing report on the Company activities saying how much he had enjoyed the display put on by the Company and commended the officers on their hard work throughout the session.

The cup winners were as follows:

Queen's Badge award winners with their mother:l David Dysart and mum Olive, William Gilmore and mum Helen, Ben Murdoch and mum Caroline.

Anchor boys:

The Dunlop cup William McKinney; The Beattie Shield for endeavour Ben Logan; The Granagh cup Colin Shaw.

Junior Section:

The Rosnashane cup for P.E. Philip Gilmore; Play the game cup Camroon Morrison; Junior scripture cup Tie Stuart Graham/ Jamie Shaw; 2nd Year scripture (tie) Harry Speers/ Philip Gilmore; 3rd Year scripture Harry McKendry; Best Junior The Cooper Cup Samuel Blair; 125 Anniversary Shield Callum Brolly; the McCartney Cup for Endeavour Toby Patterson.

Prizewinners.

Company Section:

The Millar Cup for sport Joel West; Grade One scripture James Reid; Grade Two scripture (tie) Andrew Gilmore/Adam Faulkner; Grade three scripture Sam Reid; Grade four scripture Andrew Dysart; Recruit Cup Matthew Keers; Best Senior Boy Hughes Cup Matthew Campbell; Centenary Cup for drill Ben Murdoch; The Gillen Cup for character & influence David Dysart; The Hanna Cup for uniform William Gilmore.

The captain Ian Bolton thanked all the boys, officers, parents, friends, and the audience for their generous donations to Company funds and for ending another successful year with the display.