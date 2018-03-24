Fine and penalty points for Ballymoney driver who ‘jumped a red light’

A man who was driving an Audi A6 when he crashed into another vehicle at traffic lights in Ballymoney, causing “extensive damage” during the Christmas holidays has been given four penalty points and fined £200.

Marian Claudiu Rotar (29), of Robinson Avenue, Ballymoney, drove without due care and attention at the junction of Linenhall Street and Market Street on December 27 last year.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, March 23 that a woman was driving the other vehicle.

The prosecuting lawyer said a witness said Rotar had “jumped a red light”.

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said that initially his client wasn’t sure if the light had been green or red but now accepts he was in the wrong and had pleaded guilty in court.

District Judge Liam McNally said it was a “bad piece of driving” but the defendant had a previously clear record and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.