Fife and Drum set to host Craft Fair

Calling all crafters…

Coleraine Fife and Drum will be hosting a craft fair to raise money for new uniforms.

The event will be held at the Maconaghie Hall, beside Killowen Parish Church on Saturday, November 17.

This is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping or to pick up a something unique just to treat yourself.

The event will run from 10.30am until 4pm.

Band conductor, Jayne Glass said: “We are hoping that as many people as possible come along and support this event. This is the first time we have organised a fundraiser of this kind, so we are all really excited about it.

“We have a great list of exhibitors signed up there really is something for everyone.”