Farming Life award for Wendy and Open Farm Weekend

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend was established in 2012 as an annual showcase event for the Northern Ireland farming industry, a celebration of farmers and the food industry.

Primarily it aims to help the public, particularly those from a non-farming background, better understand how our food is produced and to raise awareness of the importance of the local supply chain.

The initiative hopes to reconnect the public with the countryside and the local farming community which is responsible for producing the food we all enjoy.

The award for Promotiona Agricultural Initiative was presented to the Ulster Farmers Union - Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Making the presentaiton are Lenore Rice, Wilson and Nesbitt, and Graeme Huston, Editorial Director, Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley

Each farm event is unique and is organised primarily by the host farmer. Visitors to the farm will have a free VIP pass to see the exact processes involved and the care and dedication that goes into food production while hopefully gaining an understanding of how important local farming is for everyone’s future.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the farmer and, on certain farms, be able to taste and buy the food, highlighting the importance of supporting your community by buying local.

To date, over 100,000 people, including Primary School pupils as part of the extensive Schools Programme, have visited a variety of farms across Northern Ireland.