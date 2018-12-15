Farm deaths this year are highest since 2012

This year has seen the highest rate of farm deaths in Northern Ireland since 2012, the Health and Safety Executive for NI has said.

The Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) told the News Letter that there have been eight fatal accidents across NI farms this year, but that the only common factor was that older farmers appear to be more vulnerable.

The highest number on the Province’s farms in eight years. The figures are;-

• 2012 - 12

• 2013 - 4

• 2014 - 7

• 2015 - 6

• 2016 - 7

• 2017 - 6

• 2018 - 8 (to 14 Dec)

A HSENI spokesman said it was not clear why there was a spike in deaths this year.

“The last year where there were eight or more work related deaths on farms was 2012 – when there were 12 work related fatalities,” he said.

“Sadly, there are no clear reasons for the increase in the number of deaths during 2018. The only common factor was that the majority of those who have died have been older farmers and may be more vulnerable as their reactions tend to be slower and their ability to survive and recover from a serious incident may also tend to be lower.”

He said the HSENI is not able to say what the trend was with regards non-fatal farm accidents in the past eight years as these are rarely reported to it.

A spokesman said that farmers could update themselves with the latest farm safety advice on www.hseni.gov.uk/topics/agriculture

The HSENI was speaking after elected representatives paid tribute to respected farmer Jim Gibson, who died after an incident involving a bull near Broughshane, Co Antrim on Thursday.

His funeral will be at noon today at Buckna Gospel Hall on Aghanure Road, BT42 4LS.