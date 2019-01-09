Fancy a summer job working with RNLI?

It may be deepest January, but the RNLI is in search of new recruits to spend the summer working as fundraisers on some of Northern Ireland’s most popular beaches, as applications open for 2019.

An essential role in inspiring support for the RNLI’s lifesaving work, each year around 150

fundraisers spend the summer on the beach and at some of the UK’s top summer events,

encouraging visitors to become supporters of the charity while also providing essential local

safety advice to thousands of holidaymakers.

Neal Somerville, Face-to-Face Fundraising Manager said: “Our fundraisers are vital to the

charity over the summer, working with lifeguards to provide beach visitors to the Causeway

Coast, with important safety advice as well as encouraging them to support

our lifesaving work. We’re looking for outgoing and passionate people to join the team and

support our cause.

“A summer job fundraising with the RNLI will help develop valuable skills for a host of future careers, and those who have joined us in the past say the experience is life-changing. Being part of a lifesaving team working on the beach and at some of the most popular events for a charity really has to be one of the best summer jobs!”

Full training is provided to all successful candidates, to ensure they feel confident and capable in the role. Applications are open until January 20.

Check out rnli.org/bestsummerjob