Family History Society to hold AGM

The Causeway Coast & Glens Family History Society, a branch of The North of Ireland Family History Society will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, April 30, at 7pm at The Sandel Centre, Knocklyn Road, Coleraine.

Chair Elwyn Soutter will conduct proceedings. This will be followed by brief reports from branch committee officers and the election process will be administered by Keith Beattie, Museum Manager and noted Historian, who is also the guest speaker for the evening.

Once the formalities are concluded, the normal branch meeting will commence with a presentation from Keith on The Caldwell Family of Harmony Hill and their involvement in the 1798 Uprising and migrations to America.

The evening will conclude with a hot and cold buffet supper with beverages.

Please note an earlier starting time and change of venue for this meeting. While visitors and guests are welcome with a door donation, only Branch Members will be able to nominate and vote in the AGM.