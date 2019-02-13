Family History Society meeting

The February branch meeting of the Causeway Coast & Glens Family History Society will consist of committee-led workshops.

There will also be a special guest, Society Education Officer Martin McDowell, who will be assisting with interpreting DNA results.

Other subjects covered will be census results, the Primary Valuation of Ireland, birth marriage and death records, GRONI and PRONI, church records, brick walls and Q & As.

The meeting will be held at the Family History Society’s usual venue, The Guide Hall, Terrace Row, Coleraine starting at 8pm on Tuesday, February 26.

Members, guests and visitors are all welcome and the meeting will conclude with light refreshments and the chance to share research interests with other members.

