Fairways announce 60 new jobs for north coast

Fairways, which provides accommodation, care and support services for adults who have a learning disability in Coleraine, Portrush and the surrounding areas, have announced that they are creating 60 news jobs.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “With a programme of significant inward investment, the organisation has created an extension to a range of its services with a particular emphasis on the development of its supported living and domiciliary support provision that support individuals who have complex needs and/or require specialist care and support.

“Current developments have been in response to the increasing demand for community services within the care and support industry and will see Fairways team grow from 105 to a total of 165 permanent full time staff between January 2019 and August 2020.

“At a time of economic uncertainty for many industries and with recent job losses at some of Northern Ireland’s biggest companies, career moves within the province have never been more prevalent. With an explicit focus on professional development including both vocational training and academic qualification, Fairways is well placed to offer in-post training and progression for any new applicant.”

Fairways Managing Director, Tony Dunlop said: “It’s an exciting time for our organisation and the industry in general, with the needs of service users at the core of everything we aim for. There have been and will continue to be major challenges but with the expertise and continued commitment of our highly skilled team, we have our sights set high and look forward to embracing this opportunity with both hands”.

Fairways has been a registered care and support provider since 1987. Applications are invited for a range of employment opportunities that will suit many skill levels. For more information and to apply, check out the Fairways website at www.fairways-ni.org.uk