Facing offensive weapon charge

A Ballycastle woman has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a baseball bat - in a public place.

Louise McNeill (30), of Marconi Park, is alleged to have committed the offence at Clare Court in the town on January 21 this year. She is also accused of causing criminal damage to windows on Boxing Day last year.

She appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court where a police officer said she believed she could connect her to the charges. The accused was released on £300 bail and the case was adjourned until February 19.