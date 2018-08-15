Fabulous Beattie marks 103rd birthday

A special lady is celebrating reaching the magnificent age of 103.

Beattie Taylor who is a resident at Madelayne Court Care Home in Portstewart spent her special day surrounded by staff and her daughter Pearl.

Along with her many cards and well wishes, she also enjoyed a visit from The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers.

Following the celebrations, the Mayor said: “Beattie is a remarkable lady and I was honoured to spend some time with her on her incredible milestone. I want to commend the staff at Madelayne Court Care Home for their great care and understanding nature with Beattie, it is clear to see she is very happy and content living here. Having worked as a music teacher well into her 90’s, she is an inspiration to us all! I wish her continued health and happiness.”

Born in 1915, Beattie grew up in Binevenagh near Limavady.

She married her husband, a pharmacist in the 1940’s and they had one daughter Pearl.

Beattie was a church organist and a very successful music teacher, having taught over 100 pupils. The couple retired to Portstewart in 1977 where Beattie continued to teach music until well into her 90’s.

Having survived serious illness, Beattie is a very positive, loving and kind natured lady who says the secret to long life is ‘the love of a good man.’

Her daughter Pearl said she is very blessed to have Beattie as a mother.