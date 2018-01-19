Excess alcohol driver took father’s van without permission

A trainee joiner from Coleraine who took his father’s work van without permission was then detected driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Anthony O’Hara (20), of Killowen Street, took the Peugeot van on December 19 last year and was stopped by police at Atlantic Road between Portrush and Coleraine.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court the defendant admitted five offences included excess alcohol, taking a vehicle without permission, no insurance, being an unaccompanied L driver and not having L plates displayed.

A prosecutor said erratic driving brought the defendant to the attention of police.

Defence solicitor Briege Martin said the defendant “made an extremely foolish decision” to take his father’s van to go to the Portrush area.

The court heard the defendant was previously detected in 2014 whilst unfit to drive and had an ‘in charge’ offence in 2016.

Banning the defendant from the road for three years and fining him £600, District Judge Peter King said at least the defendant had not caused any damage to the vehicle as “your father has a business to run”.

The judge warned O’Hara that if the defendant drives in the next three years he faces being sent to prison.