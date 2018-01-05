Exam triumph for Loreto pupils

A student from Loreto College Coleraine was among 55 outstanding local students recognised at CCEA’s annual GCE Celebrating Excellence Awards Ceremony.

Principals, teachers, family and friends joined them to celebrate their success at Parliament Buildings in December.

Sean Quinn was placed first in Economics, and was presented with his award by Justin Edwards, CEO of CCEA.

Sean is now reading Medicine at the University of Liverpool. His parents and teachers Gerry McGouran and Mrs Stacey Mellon joined him at the event.

Speaking at the event, CEO Justin Edwards said: “Tonight is very much about celebrating the achievement of the top A level candidates.

“I congratulate each of them for their hard work and dedication to their chosen subjects.

“I wish them well as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. I would also like to recognise and thank those that have supported them in their achievements, particularly their teachers, family and friends.”

Other successes for Loreto College in the Summer 2017 season were: Aidan O’Boyle, third place in A Level Economics; Aoife Keane, second place in Software Systems Development (A level); Fionnuala Keane, first place in GCSE Economics and Cabrina Farren, joint second place in GCSE Home Economics.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated all five students and the members of the Economics, Home Economics and Computing/SSD departments on these wonderful achievements, on behalf of all the staff and students of the College.

