End of year Mass at Loreto

The closing of the academic year was celebrated at Loreto College Coleraine with a special Mass on June 26.

Celebrated by Father Austin McGirr, the theme of the Mass was Part of the Team, based on the

Miss Elizabeth Curry (centre), with fellow members of the Geography Department Mrs Meabh McGreevy and Mr Liam Shaw at the Loreto College End of Year Mass.

2018 World Cup Finals, and it celebrated the core Loreto values of Justice, Sincerity, Truth, Freedom and Joy as well as some of the principles of teamwork, Trust, Dedication, Teamwork and Faith.

At the Mass, several members of staff who have embodied the Loreto values were celebrated as they approach retirement and take their leave of Loreto College. In particular, everyone at Loreto College wished to express their heartfelt thanks to three teachers, Mrs Geraldine Doherty, Mrs Schira McGoldrick and Mr Frank Scullion.

Mrs Geraldine Doherty has been Head of Biology at Loreto College for many years, as well as

acting as Special Educational Needs Coordinator. Mrs Schira McGoldrick has taught History, been Head of Year for Sixth Form, and Coordinator of Gaelic Games, having coached many camogie teams and encouraged the promotion of Gaelic Games throughout the College. Mr Frank Scullion has been Senior Teacher, Head of Chemistry, Head of Science and School Timetabler, and was honoured in the last few years with a Royal Society of Chemistry Teachers’ Award.

Sports Captain Cait Passmore and Head Girl Fionnuala Keane pictured at the Loreto College End of Year Mass.

All three have worked with countless classes – in an academic and pastoral capacity – for many years and all three will be greatly missed at Loreto College.

Also leaving Loreto

College is Head of Geography Miss Elizabeth Curry, after 19 distinguished years of service to the College. Miss Curry is also getting married this summer, and good wishes were extended to her and to her fiancé. Presentations were made to all four teachers by the 2018-19 Head Girl, Fionnuala Keane, and Sports Captain, Cait Passmore.

A presentation was also made to English teacher Mr Callum Boyle, who gets married this Summer, with the good wishes of the student community.

Mrs Schira McGoldrick and Mrs Geraldine Doherty pictured at the Loreto College End of Year Mass.

Meanwhile members of the Loreto College Coleraine St Vincent de Paul group presented a cheque for £922.50 to representatives of the Society of St Vincent de Paul in the St John’s, St Malachy’s and Dunboe parishes. The various fundraising initiatives held at Loreto this year included two draws, one on behalf of St. John’s and one organised by the Loreto SVP, a charity walk and the annual Loreto SVP coffee morning.

The Loreto SVP also donated over 30 packed food hampers at Christmas. SVP Coordinator, Mr Kevin Conroy, commented that it had been a very successful year.