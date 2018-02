Coleraine Jobs and Benefits office recently hosted a breakfast event for employers.

Employers had the opportunity to meet Department for Communities (DfC) staff, and hear about the introduction of Universal Credit and how it can benefit their business.

Rhonda Henry, Coleraine Jobs and Benefits Office manager with representatives of Lynas Food Service.

Among those attending were representatives of Lynas Food Service, The Original Factory Shop and Riada Resourcing.