Emma’s making a difference in her community

Emma Taggart, member of Kilrea Senior Section, will be making a difference in her community after joining Action for Change, the UK’s largest girl-led advocacy network set up by Girlguiding.

Emma took part in a series of workshops at a two day event held Lorne Estate. The sessions, co-produced by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and Girlguiding, provided the chance to develop the skills required to put a project together to really make an impact on the lives of girls and young women in their communities.

The attendees also received expert advice from Gary Hart – UK Parliament educator, Victoria Kinkaid campaigner for the Real peoples and Project, Kelly Turtle from WS Lobbyist and Chara from Glow NI who all gave inspirational talks about their experiences and successes as change makers and influencers.

The innovative Action for Change project will give hundreds of young women in guiding the skills, confidence and ongoing support they need to speak up about the issues that matter to them, enabling them to build a fairer society, play their part in changing their communities for the better and creating the largest girl-led advocacy network in the UK.

Emma is setting out to make relationship and sex education a compulsory part of the curriculum in schools. She explained: “My project is to ensure that students in Northern Ireland have relationship and sex education a compulsory part of their curriculum. I feel that Northern Ireland schools need a curriculum to encourage more young women to take up STEM subjects. I believe that we need to dissolve the stereotype that STEM subjects are for boys, girls are just as capable of completing these subjects”.

Victoria from the Real Peoples Project stated: “Action for Change is an incredible opportunity for girls to find their voice and empowers them to make a positive change in society. I was proud to come and speak to the girls and inspire them and reinforce that they can make a change all they need is passion and a drive!”

A spokesperson for the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation added: “We are excited to support Girlguiding’s Action for Change project, which will empower hundreds of girls and young women to take action on the social issues that matter to them. It will ensure that young women’s voices are heard, and are able to contribute to a more just and inclusive society in the UK.”

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the leading charity for

girls and young women in the UK, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.