Elderly man trapped under tractor in north Antrim for three days

The man, described as being in his late 70s, was discovered on the Bregagh Road in Armoy – close to the Dark Hedges.

Emergency crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, NI Ambulance Service and PSNI all attended the scene.

The casualty was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in the charity air ambulance shortly after midday on Friday.

Initial reports suggested the casualty had been trapped for up to three days, however, the duration has not yet been confirmed and other reports suggest his ordeal was much shorter.

It is understood he was freed by civilian rescuers using a telehandler vehicle prior to the arrival of the NIFRS.

His injuries are said to be non life threatening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report in relation to an incident involving a male and a tractor at Bregagh Road, Armoy, at approximately midday today (Friday 4 June).

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening.”