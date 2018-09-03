Dunluce School celebrates outstanding GCSE results

It was a case of congratulations all round to the Year 12 students at Dunluce School for achieving an “outstanding set of Key Stage 4 results”.

A school spokesman said: “The 2018 performance is beyond question the best recorded in the school’s history with 94% of our pupils achieving 5A* - C grades or their equivalence.

Mrs F McCollum (chair of the Board of Governors) congratulating Jeslin and Samantha.

“Eight subject areas returned 100% pass rate at A*-C and specific congratulations must go to both the English and Mathematics departments who each realised 62% A*-C grades.

“The pupils have worked so effectively as individuals but also as a team to support each other through a challenging set of new GCSEs and other courses. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work, effort, resilience and determination to succeed. Their perseverance and commitment to their own learning has been impressive and they have achieved results which reflect this.

“Not only have our students achieved a great set of results but we have had the pleasure of seeing each student grow and develop personally during their time at Dunluce School. We are very proud of each and every one of them.

“We would also like to thank all of our staff in providing a first class education delivered with passion and dedication in order to prepare our students effectively for the challenge of key stage 4 courses and just as importantly to our parents for their continuous support of the school.”

Jeslin with Mrs C Sinclair I(classroom assistant).

Emily and her family.

Luis with his mum, after receiving his GCSE results.

Emily with her mum and brother, collecting her GCSE results.

Marclee receives his GCSE results from principal Mr Smyth.

Tammie-Leigh with Mr Smyth (principal).

A very pleased Lauren with Mrs H McNeill.