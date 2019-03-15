Dunluce car park opens ahead of schedule

Dunluce Avenue Car Park in Portrush will reopen later today (Friday, March 15) following a significant upgrade.

The improvement work, carried out by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, has largely finished ahead of schedule with only some minor works still to do. The scheme has also been completed under budget.

Alongside increased overall capacity, motorists will benefit from a range of safety improvements at the site and the provision of additional Disability Discrimination Act compliant spaces, including some with a safe disembarkation zone.

The work has been part funded by the Department for Communities as part of its major £17m regeneration programme to enhance Portrush in the lead up to and beyond The 148th Open, Royal Portrush.

Welcoming the work, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers: “The provision of fit-for-purpose car parking is very important for the many visitors who come to Portrush every year. Dunluce Avenue Car Park is conveniently located and this upgrade will be a great asset to the town as we approach The 148th Open and the busy summer season. I would like to thank the business community in Portrush for their patience and understanding while this scheme of work was undertaken and we are grateful to our contractors for ensuring the facility is open in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.”

William Cameron from the Department for Communities said: “The Department is pleased to have been able to contribute to the redevelopment of this well used car park in Portrush. The improvements will mean it will be well placed to contribute to the parking plans for the largest event ever to be hosted here but also to support the town, its residents, traders and visitors alike, for years to come.”

The visual appearance of the car park has been transformed with the removal of all overgrown vegetation while drivers will also benefit from improved visibility within the site.

Other improvements include standardising all parking spaces; inclusion of parent and toddler spaces; access to additional e-car charging point and provision of an improved turning splay for buses outside the carpark (in conjunction with DfI Roads).