Dumped bin bags criticised

A Ballymoney Councillor has commented on the dumping of a number of bin bags in the Glebeside estate.

Councillor Darryl Wilson was supporting a post on Facebook by Glebeside Community Association on the issue. An Association spokesman said they had been made aware that rubbish bags lying at the lower end of Hamilton Park were getting ripped and are spilling out onto the path and adjacent green.

”We would request that the person who left them please tidy them up before they become a bigger issue. If they were left for collection by Council please contact them and arrange for the bags to be lifted immediately,” the spokesperson added.

Cllr. Wilson agreed with the sentiments expressed by the Association.