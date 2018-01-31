Drove whilst disqualified

A man detected driving whilst disqualified claimed, as a qualified mechanic, he had been asked to help with a broken down car at a petrol station and he was moving it a short distance.

Russell Morrow (31), of Lever Road, Portstewart, was also uninsured and unlicensed at Beresford Road in Coleraine in November 2017. A prosecutor said police were carrying out a checkpoint when the offences came to light.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said a vehicle broke down at a petrol station and the owner contacted Morrow to get it started and told the defendant to park it at Tesco carpark for collection later. He was given a three-months jail term, suspended for three years; banned for a year and fined £100.